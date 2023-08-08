Eviction

Nicole Hernandez looks through her phone last month for photos of the home she was evicted from in Dallas.

 Yfat Yossifor/KERA

Earlier this summer, Nicole Hernandez said she came home to the room she rented in Garland to find the door kicked in and her window air-conditioner unit smashed.

Her landlord had just taken her to court to evict her. The judge gave Hernandez about a week to appeal or to pack and leave before the constables showed up. But Hernandez said her landlord was trying to make it unbearable to stay another day.

