With almost 6 million square feet under construction, Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the country’s top markets for new office development.
But as demand for office space lags, is that a building problem?
Because of strong project preleasing and tenant flight to quality properties, developers and leasing agents are betting the new buildings will fill even if fewer Dallas-Fort Worth office leases are getting signed.
At the same time, lenders are slamming the window on some commercial development loans that should limit future construction.
“I think we are still showing restraint,” said T.D. Briggs, managing director with Jones Lang LaSalle. “For the last decade, we’ve had a nice steady climb and haven’t overbuilt.”
Construction is well underway on Christus Health System's 456,000 square foot headquarters...
Construction is well underway on Christus Health System's 456,000 square foot headquarters in Las Colinas.(Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)
D-FW ranked sixth nationally in the first quarter for office building, according to a report by Yardi Systems. Austin and Houston also made the top markets building list.
Briggs expects there to be a significant slowdown in North Texas office starts in the next year because of tighter lending and higher interest rates. Office sales have already plunged.
“If you are not preleased – given how the banks are underwriting and the construction pricing – I think it’s going to be a tough ask” to start another D-FW office project, especially speculative buildings, Briggs said. “For the foreseeable future, it’s going to be difficult for those guys to get going.”
Office leasing in D-FW has slowed to a trickle in the last year, and the deals still getting made are often in the newest buildings. A slower-than-expected return to office following COVID-19 also has softened office demand.
With the start soon of Goldman Sach’s more than 800,000-square-foot campus north of downtown Dallas, the Uptown area will have the largest amount of office space on the way.
Developers Hunt Realty and Hillwood are about to break ground on the Goldman Sachs project on North Field Street next to Victory Park. The new office campus which will house 5,000 workers is expected to open by 2027.
It’s the biggest of several projects in the area north of downtown.
Briggs expects two or three more Uptown-area projects to start before the window shuts.
“If you look at the next 12 to 18 months, I don’t see much behind that,” Briggs said. “While 10 buildings would like to go in Uptown, there are only going to be three more.”
Developers KDC and Trammell Crow Co. also hope to begin projects north of downtown this year.
Including the Goldman Sachs campus, other Uptown area office buildings on the list of the 10 largest D-FW projects include buildings already under construction by Granite Properties, Harwood International and Stream Realty Partners.
After the Uptown area, the next highest concentration of large office projects are in Irving and Plano/Frisco.
In Las Colinas, Wells Fargo is building its 850,000-square-foot campus near the Irving Convention Center. Christus Health System’s 456,000-square-foot headquarters tower will open later this year in the Las Colinas Urban Center.
Both projects are fully leased.
In Plano and Frisco, two of the four largest office buildings going up already have lead tenants.
New York-based investment advisor TIAA will occupy an entire 525,500-square-foot tower being constructed in the Dallas Cowboys’ Star in Frisco complex. And tax services firm Ryan LLC is taking about half of a 408,500-square-foot high-rise being built in Legacy West near the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121.
Hall Group and Granite Properties both are building speculative offices in that same area.
Counting large corporate projects, commercial property firm Transwestern estimates that more than 40% of offices being built in D-FW already have tenants.
“Preleasing in speculative projects is above pre-pandemic levels at 25%,” Transwestern research manager Andrew Matheny said. “Financing is becoming difficult to obtain for new speculative projects. If the D-FW office market faces recession this year, there will be less space under construction than in 2008 before the Great Financial Crisis.”
The most recent peak was in 2016 when more than 8 million square feet of offices were being built in D-FW.
Still, the current crop of construction cranes is hard to ignore.
“For Dallas, 6 million square feet is an enormous amount of square footage,” said Walter Bialas, senior analyst with commercial property firm Avison Young. “We have a lot of offices poised to break ground.”
Bialas said he thinks some D-FW office developments could be put on a slow track.
“There is stuff that may get postponed or delayed a little bit to see where the economy and the market is going to go,” he said.
CBRE Group recently put off construction plans for its new headquarters tower in Uptown.
Boosting the prospect for new D-FW buildings are statistics that show the newest buildings are catching the most tenants. Looking at DFW office properties delivered since 2010, vacancy is more than 8 percentage points lower than the market average, according to Avison Young’s research.
“Newer, more modern buildings are doing better across the board,” Bialas said.
That could be good news for builders of upcoming projects.
Peter Kolaczynski, senior manager at Yardi Systems’ CommercialEdge report, said current office development is not like in previous building booms.
“Our take is that on a national level, this cycle is different for office construction than other cycles in the past,“ Kolaczynski said. “There’s been a fundamental shift in our behavior and our relationship with the office has changed.
“Properties that are getting built are either owner-occupied or have a large in-place commitment from a tenant,” he said. “D-FW projects seem to fall more in line with owner-occupied or having a substantial commitment in place.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.