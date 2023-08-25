From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/08/25/houston-republican-national-convention-2028/.

WASHINGTON — Houston will host the 2028 Republican National Convention to select the party’s presidential nominee for that year.

“I will say the RNC was blown away when we came to Houston,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said during a news conference announcing the decision. “The 2028 convention will showcase the very best of Houston, the very best of Texas and the very best of the Republican Party.”

