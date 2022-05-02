WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol would like a word with Rep. Ronny Jackson about why members of the Oath Keepers militia group exchanged text messages fretting about his security as rioters rampaged through the building.
The committee’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., released letters Monday seeking information from the Amarillo Republican as well as two of his GOP colleagues, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.
“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th,” Thompson and Cheney said in a joint statement. “As we work to provide answers to the American people about that day, we consider it a patriotic duty for all witnesses to cooperate. We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of individuals who have shared information with the Select Committee as we work to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th.”
In response, Jackson strongly criticized the committee as “illegitimate,” characterized its activities as a “witch hunt” and said he won’t participate in the inquiry.
Jackson represents Texas’ 13th Congressional District, which currently covers the Panhandle and various counties north and west of Denton County. He is running for reelection in the newly redrawn District 13, which will include Krum and northern and southeastern Denton starting in 2023.
The committee’s interest in Jackson stems from a series of text messages between members of the Oath Keepers. Those texts surfaced through criminal cases arising from the violence on Jan. 6, 2021.
Members of the Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes, have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
The letter cites a text from one member at 3 p.m. the day of the attack “Ronnie Jackson (TX) office inside Capitol — he needs [Oath Keeper] help. Anyone inside?”
Another wrote a few minutes later “Hopefully they can help Dr. Jackson” before the first member wrote “Dr. Ronnie Jackson — on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect.”
By 3:10 p.m., Rhodes had responded by texting “Help with what?” followed by “Give him my cell.”
The committee wrote in its letter that the texts show the group believed members of Congress were in danger that day.
“And the exchanges above raise several specific questions for you: Why would these individuals have an interest in your specific location? Why would they believe you ‘have critical data to protect?’ Why would they direct their members to protect your personal safety? With whom did you speak by cell phone that day?” the committee wrote.
The letter goes on to say: “The Oath Keepers and Proud Boys had contacts with a number of other individuals with whom you may also have been in contact. If you had no contact with the individuals who sent these messages, who else would have informed them of your security needs or your location?”
The letter notes that Jackson attended the rally at the White House Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol. The letter states that Jackson posted on social media photos of himself there and the statement: “American Patriots have your BACK Mr. President! We will FIGHT for YOU and we will fight OUR country!!”
The committee wants to discuss with Jackson how he returned from the Ellipse to the Capitol, as well as what contacts he had with participants in the rally or the march to the Capitol.
Jackson helped barricade the doors of the House as the rioters approached the chamber. The committee wrote that it wants to record his firsthand observations from that time, including the reactions and statements made by his colleagues in the moment.
The committee proposed meeting with him next week but offered to arrange an alternative time and said the meeting could be held in his district.
Jackson said in a statement the “illegitimate” committee has shown it has a malicious rather than substantive agenda by sharing its letter with the press before delivering it to him.
“I do not know, nor did I have contact with, those who exchanged text messages about me on January 6,” Jackson said.
“In fact, I was proud to help defend the House floor from those who posed a threat to my colleagues. The Committee’s witch hunt against me is nothing more than a coordinated attempt to do the media’s work on taxpayers’ dime. Their attempt to drag out a manufactured narrative illustrates why the American people are sick of the media and this partisan Committee’s use of January 6 as a political tool against conservatives they do not like. For these reasons, I will not participate in the illegitimate Committee’s ruthless crusade against President Trump and his allies.”