For the years and years that I have reported on the broken, unfair Texas property appraisal/tax system, there’s one route to take in your appeal that I almost never mention.
I hesitated because it’s risky. It’s like rolling dice in a craps game. You could easily lose $450 or $550 depending on your home’s value.
But I tried this method once, and it worked splendidly. I’ll share it with the strongest warning that it might work, or it might backfire. Are you a gambler? Can you afford to lose that much? Are you so frustrated with the broken, unfair system that you’re willing to try almost anything?
Then maybe binding arbitration is for you.
In a moment I’ll introduce you to the state champion, as proclaimed by me, who excels at this treacherous appeals process.
But first, cue Kenny Rogers: “You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em. Know when to walk away and know when to run.”
Protest through binding arbitration
The way it works in the broken, unfair system is that you first protest your property appraisal before an Appraisal Review Board. (All my tips on how to do this can be found on my website — DallasNews.com/watchdog — look for “Full Archive.”)
If you lose your protest, you have two potential paths to consider. The first is a lawsuit in district court, and most people who do that hire a lawyer. That’s an expense we want to avoid.
The other is binding arbitration. Here’s the cost and risk: If your property is a homestead residence or other qualified property worth $500,000 or less, you pay $450 to register.
The same goes for properties worth more than $500,000. You plunk down $550.
If you lose the arbitration, you don’t get your money back.
If you win, the Texas Comptroller refunds all but $50 as an administrative fee. And, of course, your appraised value gets knocked down.
So to recap, if you win, you’ll get either $400 or $500 back depending on your value, plus whatever your win is for appraised value. Note that the arbitrator gets $400 no matter who wins. Oh, and this is key: If you win, the appraisal district has to pay that back to you.
Win at binding arbitration
Before I introduce you to the state champ of arbitration, let me show you how to play this game.
The arbitrator looks at two main numbers: how much the appraisal district says is your value, and how much you say it’s worth.
The winner is determined this way: Whichever side gets an award closer to their wished-for number is victorious. The goal is to get 51% of the spread between the two.
If you say your house is worth $100,000 but the district puts it at $200,000, you win if the arbitrator’s award is closer to your value than the district’s value. Whichever side is closer to the arbitrator’s ruling wins. Doesn’t it sound like a game show?
When I did it, I was counting on my appraisal district wanting to avoid arbitration because it costs a district time and money.
I’ll never forget receiving that letter announcing that my hearing was canceled, which meant I not only got my deposit back, but I also got my value lowered.
I was practicing what the diplomatic world calls “brinksmanship” — defined as the art of pursuing a dangerous policy to the limits of safety before stopping. I’m staring at the appraisal district, and their people are staring at me. Whoever blinks first loses.
In my case, they blinked.
Perfect record battling
Let me introduce Beverly Henley of Corinth. For six years, she served as the chairperson of the Denton Central Appraisal District’s Appraisal Review Board. She has one of the lowest property values around but not because she got special treatment.
Hers was a paid position in which she supervised Denton’s ARB protests. She got a closeup look at the unfair/broken system.
But that’s not why she was so successful in keeping her home value down. She didn’t cheat. She wasn’t getting the benefit of knowing insiders. There’s no preferential treatment here, as far as I can tell. No, she did it the hard way.
She has gone to binding arbitration hearings in six different years.
She won all six times.
Her record is an astounding 6-0.
Bev is a retired undertaker, which is fitting because through legal means she is trying to bury the unfair, broken system.
The other day we traded stories. She told about how arbitrations are held in neutral territory. One time her hearing was at the public library.
I told her how my win came when my district blinked around Thanksgiving. I was so thankful. I avoided arbitration and still won.
She agreed, adding, “I was ecstatic. If you win you also get the personal satisfaction of knowing the appraisal district has to pay the full fee. That always made me feel good.”
Is this right for you? Ask yourself if you “know when to hold ‘em” and “know when to fold ‘em.” Do you “know when to walk away and know when to run?”
Bev’s Tips
Beverly Henley has won six binding arbitrations. Here’s her advice.
Respect: Treat the arbitrator, the opposing party (appraisal district) and the process with respect. Never get emotional. Be cordial but stay professional. Be on time and be prepared.
Organize: Be well organized and sure you understand the arbitration process. Follow guidelines and meet all deadlines as required. Otherwise, your case could be dismissed.
Clear presentation: Since all evidence must be provided in advance to the arbitrator and the opposing party, make sure the presentation format you choose is clear and understandable. Separate your presentation into sections, and let it make your case.
Evidence: This is key! Use evidence to support any claims you are making. Documentation is your proof. Get estimates if applicable. Provide photos or video or witnesses such as a contractor or neighbor who may share your issues. There is no such thing as too much evidence.
County protest deadlines
Here are deadlines to notify appraisal districts of your protest — or 30 days after your value notice was mailed to you — whichever is later.
- Dallas: May 22
- Collin: May 15
- Denton: May 17
- Tarrant: May 30
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.