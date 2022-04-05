Some communities across North Texas were ravaged on Monday night by pummeling rain, hail and at least one tornado — shearing off roofs, decimating buildings, flipping trucks and injuring at least one person.
The east-moving storms left damage from Johnson to Kaufman counties. Severe thunderstorm warnings were widespread across the region, and most of North Texas was under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Possible tornadoes and storm damage were observed in Collin County near Celina and Blue Ridge; Johnson County near Joshua; Ellis County near Midlothian; Kaufman County near Kemp; and in southwest Van Zandt County.
At least one tornado, an EF1 designation, was confirmed in Collin County, according to the National Weather Service.
The roof of the Blue Ridge Fire Department, a volunteer posse, was ripped off about 10 p.m. Monday as the storm wrecked the Collin County community of less than 850, Capt. Bonnie Bowers said. About six people were in the building when the storm hit, but no one was hurt, she said.
Crews jumped in a fire engine and began driving around to make sure roads were clear and to check on people who they knew were on oxygen or needed power.
Bowers didn’t have the words to describe how she felt seeing the tattered ceiling at the fire department Tuesday morning.
She said some people had barns and roofs damaged, but many in the community were rallying to help.
“Everybody was good. Which was very unusual for [a storm] coming through,” she said.
Collin County officials said Tuesday afternoon that one family in Blue Ridge lost their home to the EF1 twister, the second lowest rating on a six-point scale. Several other structures were damaged and eight county roads were closed because of fallen trees.
A possible tornado over Johnson County was picked up by weather service radars about 11 p.m. Monday night. It touched down near Alvarado and continued east toward downtown Midlothian in Ellis County, KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported.
Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Moore said about half a dozen homes were damaged in the storm.
About 9:30 p.m. Monday, a pallet yard about 40 miles southwest of Dallas, in Alvarado, caught fire. The fire was believed to be caused by a lightning strike as severe thunderstorms rolled through Johnson County, according to a county spokesperson.
Lynn Dykes has lived in who has lived in Alvarado for over 20 years. His home on the corner of Luisa Lane and Deborah Drive is adjacent to the pallet yard, and while he’s survived two tornadoes, nothing compares to what he watched unfold Monday night.
He described it, in so few words, as “hell everywhere.”
Just as flames began to engulf the stacks of wood reaching up to 30 feet high, Dykes ran out to start his hose before firefighters had even arrived, hoping he could prevent it from spreading.
“It didn’t even matter that I was out there,” he said. “The wind was pushing the fire everywhere. Flames jumped onto my neighbors porch out of nowhere and I figured it was only a matter of time before it got to me, too.”
More than a dozen local fire departments responded in the hour that followed. As the thunderstorm raged on, the winds shifted the blaze in every direction, creating “an unbearable heat” that made it hard to breathe, Dykes said.
Then, just before 11 p.m., what weather officials believe to be a tornado passed overhead. Dykes said he watched as the firefighters ran to seek shelter, yet felt he couldn’t move.
“I couldn’t focus on the fact I just saw a tornado in my own backyard,” he said, “because I had to pick which thing to fight. And I chose the fire coming straight for my life.”
Dykes said a firefighter initially told him they might not be able to save his house, but crews contained the portion of the fire that had just begun to creep through his fence, charring one side of his boat and melting a tractor-trailer parked one yard over.
The fire burned through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Patches of flames were still peaking through what was left of the pallets about 11:30 a.m., and the entire lot continued to smolder with thick, black smoke.
No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said, and crews expect the fire to continue for “at least a few more days.”
Down Luisa Lane, debris was spread across front yards on both sides of the street. A trampoline laid upside down, the net twisted in a fallen fence. A grill rolled four doors down. Neighbors helped one another move broken trees that were covering driveways, making it impossible to leave.
”It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through,” said Shelia Jestes, who lost half of her roof in the storm. “It really felt like house was picking up off the ground. We are all lucky to be alive.”
Brittaney Deaton, 17, was staying in a recreational vehicle parked outside her parents’ home in Burleson, about 5 miles from Joshua, when she said she felt the RV rocking.
She tried to flee the vehicle with the help of her father, Shawn Zeleny, but the high winds rolled the large RV over them.
“All I felt was something big roll on top on me,” Deaton said early Tuesday. “... It felt kind of like if you were stuck between two walls.”
Zeleny, 43, had several injuries and was taken to a hospital. Deaton was uninjured.
Moore said Zeleny was the only person reported to be injured.
Photos and videos of the storm from across the region showed high waters carrying debris and garbage cans down suburban streets.
In Dallas County, widespread rainfall totaled about an inch, according to the weather service; the highest rainfall amount, 3 inches, was reported along the Dallas and Collin counties border.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to more than 20 high-water incidents and five water rescues between 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday morning, spokesman Jason Evans said. Crews were also called to four reports of downed utility wires or transformers, Evans said.
Parts of northeast Dallas, near White Rock Creek and Greenville Avenue, were under a flood warning early Tuesday that has since been canceled.
Flash floods in McKinney forced three water rescues Monday evening, the McKinney Fire Department said on Twitter. Four people were brought to safety after their cars were swept away, and all are in good condition, the fire department tweeted.
The department tweeted pictures of stunned-looking people on yellow life rafts flanked by first responders.
The weather service received reports of tree damage to cars and homes and downed power lines. Footage from outside a Love’s Travel Stop in Midlothian captured an overturned 18-wheeler.
More than 1,200 Oncor customers were without power in Dallas County about noon Tuesday, according to Oncor’s outage map. Collin County had about 350 reported outages. To the southeast, in Smith County, more than 9,400 customers were without power.