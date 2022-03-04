H-E-B started construction Thursday on its 118,000-square-foot store in McKinney, a city with a lot of new residents who have never shopped in one of its supermarkets.
The McKinney store will create more than 500 jobs when it opens in summer 2023, said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president over North Texas. He was speaking at the store’s groundbreaking at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.
Just across Custer Road is Frisco, where Kroger built its first D-FW Marketplace store in 2010 with general merchandise under the same roof.
The proximity of the two stores is an indication of how the competitive landscape in the grocery business will change over the next several years as H-E-B, which had sales of $34 billion last year, cranks up its expansion into Dallas-Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based grocer, the largest based in the state, said a year ago that it was ready to start building on land here that it has been buying for years.
McKinney Mayor George Fuller said H-E-B’s announcement that McKinney was in the first batch of three stores, along with with Plano and Frisco, came about the time he was campaigning for reelection last year.
He joked that H-E-B was probably worth at least 8 percentage points in the vote tally in his favor. “I didn’t take credit, but I didn’t deny it,” he said.
Fuller said he hears from many businesses that want to know what the city has to offer them.
“With H-E-B, they came to my office and wanted to know where and what were the needs in the community,” Fuller said. At the groundbreaking, H-E-B gave five $10,000 checks to nonprofit groups and to the McKinney Boyd High School jazz ensemble that performed at the event.
H-E-B hauled out its red-and-white hot air balloon and giant grocery cart for the event Thursday in the fast-growing Collin County city. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated last summer that McKinney’s population was almost 200,000 and that it had increased 239% since 2000. The city’s population is expected to reach 284,000 by 2040.
At one point, H-E-B spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson asked the crowd under a big tent if anyone had lived in McKinney for more than 30 years.
Less than a dozen hands went up.
“We’re like a big melting pot out here,” said Jennie Bright, who was wearing her badge from the McKinney Area Newcomers Club. “We have a lot of people from California.
“I know H-E-B’s vegetables are awesome,” Bright said, adding that the new store is all the buzz in town.
“I heard their prices were awesome, too,” said Pat Karrol, who moved to McKinney from the Northeast eight years ago. A neighbor of Karrol’s recently moved from McKinney to the Hill Country, she said.
“She was just so excited that she was going to be close to an H-E-B,” Karrol said.
The McKinney store will have one of H-E-B’s True Texas BBQ restaurants, which Texas Monthly has ranked No. 1 in the state for two consecutive years, Rück said.
The store also will have fuel pumps, a drive-through pharmacy and a large dedicated curbside pickup area.