This H-E-B in Frisco at 4800 Main St. is 111,000 square feet. It has the San Antonio-based grocer's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached with its own drive-thru. The opposite side of the store has a two-lane drive-thru pharmacy and a large curbside pickup area.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

H-E-B is ready to open its Frisco store, its first in a major expansion the Texas grocer has planned for Dallas-Fort Worth.

The store at 4800 Main St. will open on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6 a.m.

