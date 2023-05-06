DMN picture

People embraced Saturday outside the Allen Premium Outlets, where authorities responded to reports of an active shooter.

 Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News

ALLEN — A gunman fatally shot eight people and wounded seven others Saturday at the Allen Premium Outlets mall before being killed by a police officer.

In dashcam video circulated widely online, a person is seen getting out of a silver sedan in the parking lot. Leaving the driver’s door open, the shooter opens fire at people on a sidewalk.

