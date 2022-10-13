A new Dallas County Schools bus which has cameras on the outside near the stop-arm to catch drivers who fail to halt at Dallas County Schools Administration building in Dallas on Wednesday, August 18, 2010. (Lara Solt/The Dallas Morning News) 08232010xMETRO 06262014xNEWS
A gun was “accidentally discharged” at a Dallas ISD elementary school Thursday morning, according to the district.
The shooting happened in the cafeteria at John W. Carpenter Elementary School in central Oak Cliff before classes started, district spokeswoman Robyn L. Harris said in an email, calling it an accident. No injuries were reported.
Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said a student at the elementary school, who was not identified, took the gun to campus.
The gun went off while the student was showing the weapon to others, she said, adding that the district alerted law enforcement and Child Protective Services, and brought in mental-health clinicians.
Elizalde credited school staff with “running toward the situation” to secure the weapon and keep children safe.
Dallas ISD police are investigating.
“This is a very trying time in our society,” Elizalde said. “We all know that things that are happening in society inevitably find their ways onto our campuses.
“Our hearts hurt when these situations happen and we know that our communities want what’s best, as we do, for our kids. We’re going to continue to be diligent and we won’t shy away from making some hard decisions.”
The district has been working on a gun-safety campaign, encouraging parents to store guns locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition.
“This is all the reason why we must push forward with gun safety,” Elizalde said. “This is evidence of why it’s so important.”
The superintendent expects the incident will reignite conversations about school safety at the elementary level. The district instituted new security measures this year after the Uvalde massacre, including requiring see-through bags for secondary students.
“Maybe the clear backpacks need to go all the way to elementary,” she said, adding that any decision would involve community input.
Staff writer Hojun Choi contributed to this report.