DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth’s March inflation rate of 5.8% moved in the right direction and is well below its peak of 9.4% set in July, but local prices are still rising faster than the U.S. overall thanks to home costs and apartment rents.
Gasoline prices are 19.2% below a year ago and food prices — instead of soaring in the double-digit percent range as those prices did much of last year — posted more modest increases.
Prices for the broad category of meat, poultry, fish and eggs were up only 1.2% from a year ago and declined 0.9% from two months ago. The DFW consumer price index is reported every other month.
Ham and eggs, both big Easter seasonal foods, led the declines, said Julie Percival, Southwest regional economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The items may have been grocery store loss leaders for the spring holiday, she said.
Regardless, food inflation in the protein category and fruits and vegetables, which increased 1.7% from a year ago and declined 1.2% from January, “are much more normal and what we would like to see,” Percival said.
Egg prices are coming down too with the dissipating threat of avian flu that killed millions of laying hens.
Overall food and beverage prices in DFW increased by 8.5% in March.
Even the pace of utility prices, which were climbing last winter, posted declines from a year ago, Percival said. “It’s taken a while for declines from a year ago to show up in energy prices,” Percival said. “That’s good news for the consumer.”
But rents continue to climb, up 11.1% year over year. It’s going to take a while for rents to show a decline because leases are entered into monthly and some tenants are seeing higher prices for the first time this spring.
Rent hasn’t been this volatile of a category historically, Percival said. Even when real estate analysts start talking about rents subsiding, it will take a while for lower prices to show up in the consumer price index.
March’s 5.8% increase in the cost of living in DFW was the fourth consecutive two-month period where prices increased at a lower rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Southwest region office.
U.S. consumer prices increased by 0.1% from February to March, which was the smallest month-to-month increase since December. That represents a U.S. inflation rate of 5% above a year ago for March, down significantly from February’s 6% and the smallest rise in almost two years.
So far food processors, manufacturers and retailers have been able to pass on prices to consumers and corporate profits have held up. Many retailers have forgone increases on key items and made it up on other goods. But retail analysts are worried about the prolonged U.S. inflation even though March inflation came in at the lowest rate since April 2021.
“This is not a complete win as prices are still going up, rising by 5% over last year and by 14% over the same period in 2021,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. “This means many households continue to make choices about what and how to buy in order to balance their budgets.”
