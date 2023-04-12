Residences at Rayzor Ranch

A “Now leasing” sign hangs in front the Residences at Rayzor Ranch in Denton last year.

 Shafkat Anowar/Dallas Morning News file photo

DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth’s March inflation rate of 5.8% moved in the right direction and is well below its peak of 9.4% set in July, but local prices are still rising faster than the U.S. overall thanks to home costs and apartment rents.

Gasoline prices are 19.2% below a year ago and food prices — instead of soaring in the double-digit percent range as those prices did much of last year — posted more modest increases.

