Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted — and then quickly deleted — a message supportive of Elon Musk on Thursday following an allegation the Tesla CEO sexually harassed a flight attendant in 2016.
Business Insider reported Thursday that SpaceX, the aerospace firm founded by Musk, paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual-harassment claim from a private-jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her, rubbing her leg without consent and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.
According to Business Insider, when Musk was first contacted to comment on the allegation, he asked for more time to respond, stating there was “a lot more to this story.”
“If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” he wrote, calling the story a “politically motivated hit piece.”
Musk did not follow up with the outlet, and instead took to Twitter — the social-media platform he’s currently attempting to purchase. He wrote that although he previously voted Democrat, he could no longer support a “party of division & hate.”
After the article was published about 9:35 p.m., Musk then wrote that the attacks against him “should be viewed through a political lens — this is their standard (despicable) playbook — but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”
Abbott quoted the tweet on his personal account, writing that Musk “picked the right state to move to.”
Musk moved to Austin in 2020 and opened the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility in the city this year.
The tweet was deleted seven minutes later, which Abbott did not acknowledge on Twitter.
In April, shortly after the news broke that Musk had reached an agreement to acquire Twitter after weeks of negotiations, Abbott encouraged Musk to move the company’s headquarters from San Francisco to the Lone Star State.
“Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company,” the governor wrote.