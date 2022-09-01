Migrant with migrants from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C.
A couple of buses with migrants from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. on April 21 as part of the service offered by Governor Greg Abbott for undocumented migrants who wish to travel from Texas to the capital city of the United States.

 Lola Gomez/DMN

FAIRVIEW — After creating a firestorm in New York, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that he plans to bus migrants at the southern border to other communities known as “sanctuary cities” around the nation.

In another development, figures released this week show that Texas has spent more than $12 million to bus migrants from the border to New York and Washington, D.C. — a cost of more than $1,300 per passenger.

