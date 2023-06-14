Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, offices and programs in higher education, after months of debate on the Senate and House floors.

“With this bold, forward-thinking legislation to eliminate DEI programs, Texas is leading the nation, and ensuring our campuses return to focusing on the strength of diversity and promoting a merit-based approach where individuals are judged on their qualifications, skills, and contributions,” Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said in a statement. Creighton introduced the bill to the Senate early March.

