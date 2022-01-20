Gov. Greg Abbott plans to release a parents’ “Bill of Rights” on Thursday, mirroring a national conservative push fueled by fractious debates over how race and sexuality are addressed in schools.
Similar proposals center around compelling educators to publicize all materials used in lessons and list every book available in school libraries.
“We need to come to grips with the reality that no public program can replace the role that parents play in the education of children,” Abbott said Wednesday at an event hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation. “Despite that, the essential role of parents is actually being diminished by government itself. Parents are losing a voice when it comes to their child’s education.”
Texas’ fight over censoring what children read in schools has escalated in recent months as politicians and communities investigate what is available to students and which books should be banned.
The governor – running for reelection in a competitive Republican primary – has frequently harped on parental outrage in recent months, calling on schools to eliminate books and other content he deemed inappropriate from schools.
Abbott is expected to unveil his proposal Thursday evening at the Founders Academy of Lewisville, alongside former U.S. Secretary of Education Bill Bennett, who served under President Ronald Reagan.
In November, he directed the state education agency, library and archives commission and State Board of Education to develop statewide standards to ensure no child is exposed to pornography in public schools.
He later pushed the Texas Education Agency to investigate pornography in schools. After his letter to Education Commissioner Mike Morath, the agency opened an investigation into Keller ISD over its library books.
Republicans elsewhere have successfully campaigned on parental rights. During his Virginia campaign, Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised parents more power in their children’s education. Once elected, Youngkin signed executive orders to “end the use of inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory” and rescind the statewide school mask mandate.
Late last year, Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a Parents’ Bill of Rights Act that would allow parents to sue their schools. Hawley’s bill was referred to his chamber’s education committee but has not received a hearing.
Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a Parents Bill of Rights last summer.
The culture war fights over critical race theory – an academic framework probing the way policies and laws uphold systemic racism – are also energizing conservatives at the local level, such as in competitive school board races. Texas lawmakers passed bills, decried by education advocates as censorship, targeting the concept in public schools last year.
TPPF, the conservative organization Abbott addressed Wednesday, has already written its own bill of rights for parents. Included on their list of rights are demands that parents should be in control of where kids go to school, have easy access to all curriculum and instructional materials and “be treated with respect” by school officials.
“A Parent’s Bill of Rights is critical to ensure parents are the decision-makers when it comes to their child’s education,” TPPF CEO Greg Sindelar said in a statement. “They deserve to know what is being taught in the classrooms and that their legitimate concerns will be treated with respect by school officials.”
TPPF has long been a vocal advocate for school choice and voucher-like programs that would funnel state funding for education directly to families rather than public schools.
“The 2023 legislative session presents a golden opportunity,” a January 2022 post on TPPF’s website states. “It’s time to make a major push to fund students, not systems.”
Texas education observers speculate vouchers will be a major policy debate in the upcoming 2023 legislative session.
The push by both TPPF and national Republicans to widely publicize items used in daily lessons was already proposed in one of Texas’ recent legislative sessions, though it did not pass.
Under the proposal, educators would have been required to disclose information about their class materials and activities online. Teachers viewed the legislation as burdensome and said it could potentially cause hours of additional work without any more pay or staffing.
“It’s a huge administrative burden for school districts,” Dax Gonzalez, with the Texas Association of School Boards, said at the time. “This is something that would require a lot of hours of work on behalf of teachers, campus administrators and district administrators to round up all this information and keep it current on the website.”
Most school materials are already available to parents through requests made to teachers or via the state’s open records process.
Conservative pundits have increasingly latched on to certain words or phrases in education that they view as evidence of critical race theory. TPPF, for example, shared a list of buzzwords for parents to look out for in their kids’ work, including ally, anti-racism, Black lives matter or identity.