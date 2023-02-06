TikTok Microsoft
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday a statewide plan to ban TikTok.

“Texans, especially our state agencies and employees, must be protected from having sensitive information shared with the Chinese Communist Party,” he wrote on Twitter. “We cannot ignore this security threat.”

https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1622637254639222794?s=20&t=IYPGlnxZlKo7JgbMJimvgw
