Fort Worth business park Alliance

The Alliance Northport buildings north of Fort Worth were recently purchased by KKR and contain more than 900,000 square feet.

 Courtesy photo

Global investor KKR has been a big buyer of North Texas industrial buildings. Now the New York-based firm is ready to build its own business park in North Fort Worth.

KKR plans to develop the three-building, 600,000-square-foot industrial project on Bonds Ranch Road near Interstate 35W, planning documents filed with the state show.

