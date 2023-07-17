Paxton impeachment DMN (copy)
Aaron E. Martinez/The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday issued a gag order barring parties to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s upcoming impeachment trial from making “inflammatory or prejudicial statements” that could impair the proceedings.

The gag order prohibits members of the House and Senate — as well as witnesses, attorneys and other parties to the impeachment proceedings — from making public statements that could hurt the possibility of ensuring Paxton’s trial is fair and the court impartial. This includes comments about a witness or party’s reputation or credibility, information about subpoenas and physical evidence that may be presented and anything that may be inadmissible in court.

0
0
0
0
0