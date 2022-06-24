DALLAS — Even as gasoline prices reach record highs in Texas and across the country, data show that demand for the fuel is rising quickly to meet pre-pandemic levels.
Economists don’t see the price of fuel dropping any time soon, with demand rising faster than supply. There’s no quick fix, even the president’s idea to stop collecting federal fuel taxes won’t likely have a lasting effect. And as Texans reel from the price surge, problems can be dire for those who are already struggling financially.
”I am stressed,” said Jasmine Camarena, a carhop at Keller’s Drive-In on Northwest Highway, who was taking orders orders next to hot engines in nearly 100-degree heat on Thursday. She goes to work hoping she’ll make enough tips to get back home to Arlington. ”I don’t know what to do because I used to be fine,” she said.
Demand for fuel in Texas has fully recovered from the pandemic lows. Last year, the state collected $2.7 billion from the 20-cents-per-gallon fuel tax on gasoline, nearly at the 2019 level of $2.8 billion. And diesel taxes show that Texans are consuming more gasoline, with the state collecting $983 million in 2021, up from $952 million in 2019. And so far this year, from January to May, the state has collected even more revenue from fuel taxes than it did during the same period last year.
And that’s despite a significant rise in fuel prices. Back in 2019, regular gasoline cost about $2.50 per gallon in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.The regular retail conventional gasoline price for May this year was $4.076 per gallon.
Economist Bernard Weinstein attributed the high demand to population growth in the state, and added that the demand is likely to continue to grow as more people and businesses move to Texas.
“I think what may have surprised people is how quickly demand recovered,” Weinstein said. “But that’s a reflection of how quickly the economy recovered from the pandemic.”
Demand for transportation fuel in the state, even if the economy goes through a mild recession, is not likely to drop, Weinstein said.
“If we had like 8% or 10% unemployment rate like after when COVID first hit, yes — that would depress demand,” he said. “But if we’re talking about a mild recession, I don’t think we’re going to see much of a drop in transportation fuel consumption, at least not in the state of Texas.”
A ‘sugar high’
If Congress approves a three-month federal fuel tax suspension, as proposed by the Biden Administration, consumers would see a slight drop in price at the gas pumps. But that decrease would be short-lived and might make the problem worse, according to Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University.
“I think it would be kind of an about one-month sugar high,” Bullock said. “You feel great in the sense that you’ve got about 20 cents less at the pump, but it wouldn’t be too long before the impacts of that would dissolve.”
He added: “This federal tax holiday that they’re talking about would be a monumental mistake.”
Lowering the price (18.4 cents per gallon for regular and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel) would likely increase demand, triggering prices to rise again in a short amount of time. Plus, the fuel tax suspension would be similar to a tax cut, and while it would put more money into the economy, it could contribute to more inflation, he said.
“It’s fiscal policy and it increases overall demand in the economy, which is what has got us into this inflationary cycle that we’re in now, so it’s likely to contribute to it,” he said.
He said he thinks the proposed tax suspension is largely politically driven.
“It’s merely a matter of trying to make it look like they’re doing something about it, when in reality the solutions are longer term,” Bullock said.
Stress on everyday consumers
Douglas Davis was consolidating his errands Thursday morning, stopping by the post office and grocery store near Casa Linda in Dallas. He said that’s how he’s dealing with the high gas prices.
”I’m not happy, but I understand why they’re high,” Davis said. “People complain about it, but it’s a whole lot of effort to get a gallon of gas out of the ground compared to a gallon of milk.”
Davis said blame for the price falls on a number of people, including Congress and oil companies.
”Everybody tries to blame the president, but it’s not just one guy’s problem,” Davis said.
Audra Chavis was stopping by the post office and said she has two cars in her household. She said the gas prices her family is facing to fill up are frustrating.
If prices continue to rise, she said her family may have to make some concessions.
”Anything that the government can do to help us would definitely be beneficial now, just because the price of everything is going up,” Chavis said. “It does affect families and you have to decide what’s important to you.”
Tillie Burgin, executive director of Mission Arlington, a nonprofit that offers services and resources to those who are struggling financially, said the group has seen an increase in the number of people seeking help with fuel and transportation. Some of the people the organization works with are in the middle of trying to find a job, or starting a new one. Transportation could make the difference between living out of their cars or finding a more permanent living situation, Burgin said.
Mission Arlington can sometimes help with gift cards so people can fill their tanks, and the nonprofit offers bicycles so people can go to work. In the past couple months, the nonprofit has given out two to three bicycles a day. Last year they only provided one to two bicycles per week.
“On occasions, we’ll help by taking somebody down and putting gas in their car, but it’s short lived because they’re going to come right back to the same situation,” she said.