The Keller ISD school board meets on Monday to vote on a resolution to end its recapture payment to the state.

Two North Texas school districts are pushing back on the state’s recapture law, saying the funds should instead go to support local students.

In a 5-1 vote during a special meeting Monday night, Keller ISD’s school board voted to stop paying recapture money to the state next year. Also on Monday, Carroll ISD’s board discussed doing the same.

