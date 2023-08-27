Pho

First-time Big Tex Choice Award winner Michelle Le said she was thrilled to see her Vietnamese family-recipe pho make it onto such a big stage at the State Fair of Texas. It was one of three Big Tex Choice Award winners in 2023.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Deep Fried Pho and Biscoff-dusted cheesecake are the State Fair of Texas’ best-tasting dishes at the Big Tex Choice Awards 2023, according to a taste-test from eight judges at Fair Park on Sunday.

Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapilla was awarded most creative.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags