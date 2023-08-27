First-time Big Tex Choice Award winner Michelle Le said she was thrilled to see her Vietnamese family-recipe pho make it onto such a big stage at the State Fair of Texas. It was one of three Big Tex Choice Award winners in 2023.
DALLAS — Deep Fried Pho and Biscoff-dusted cheesecake are the State Fair of Texas’ best-tasting dishes at the Big Tex Choice Awards 2023, according to a taste-test from eight judges at Fair Park on Sunday.
Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapilla was awarded most creative.
All three concessionaires are first-time Big Tex Choice Award winners — a rarity in a competition that tends to feature longtime concessionaires.
And, the fried pho win is notable because concessionaire Michelle Le faced social media backlash in mid-August over whether the Vietnamese-inspired dish was her own creation. She confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that it’s a family recipe she’s been dreaming about for a decade.
Second-year concessionaire Stephen El Gidi’s cheesecake on a stick, called Biscoff Delight, got some of the most positive comments of the afternoon during a finger-lickin’ event.
The cheesecake was “gorgeous,” said judge Sumera Syed, a baker who goes by @sumerathebaker on Instagram and is a former MasterChef UK contestant.
Norm Hitzges, longtime Texas radio host, loved the Biscoff Delight, too. Big words here: “The corn dog has a serious contender for best food on a stick,” he said.
Interestingly, before El Gidi started serving cheesecakes on sticks, he was a swimmer in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
The contest often features fried food, but drinks are eligible, too. This year, one of the 10 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists was a berry-cucumber lemonade called Trail-Ade. It didn’t win, but the concessionaire behind it, 89-year-old Ruth Hauntz, has won a Big Tex Choice Award twice.
Beyond the Biscoff Delight, the other two winners have interesting stories.
Concessionaires Lauren and Cody Hays say their fair-food sopapilla is a mix of two culinary loves: Tex-Mex and New Orleans food. The sopapillas — a generous portion — are made with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, bourbon syrup, candied pecans, sweetened mascarpone cheese and crumbled Nilla Wafers.
Le’s Fried Pho is made with the ingredients from the family patriarch’s pho, with some of the broth. The broth is often the best (and most time-consuming) part of pho, and it also comes on the side for dipping. Inside a tortilla are noodles, beef, herbs and bean sprouts, all which get a bath in the deep fryer. Hoisin, sriracha and broth come on the side.
The State Fair of Texas runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 22 in Dallas’ Fair Park.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.