DALLAS — Besides the excitement of the semifinal and championship games taking place Friday through Sunday in Dallas, the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend offers plenty of entertaining family fun.
Fan festivals, a concert and other activities are free, and you don’t need a game ticket to attend. Event venues are all in or near downtown Dallas and are accessible by ride-share, DART rail or bus service, and a free shuttle operated by Buick. A map of event venues and transportation options can be found at ncaa.com/womens-final-four/maps.
Open practice
See all the Women’s Final Four teams on the court at the week’s only open practice. In addition to the practice, there will be fan activities and promotions during the day. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Pregame outdoor celebrations will take place at Victory Plaza in front of American Airlines Center with music, games, Final Four swag, and vendors selling food, drinks and souvenir merchandise. The teams vying for the national title will walk the red carpet on Saturday (Division III teams at 9 and 9:15 a.m., Division II at 12:30 and 12:45 p.m.) and Sunday (Division I teams at 12:30 and 12:45 p.m.).
Get in the spirit of the Women’s Final Four at a four-day fan fest. Highlights include celebrity appearances, games, giveaways, displays, Final Four merchandise and plenty of photo ops. There will also be five sessions of Beyond the Baseline, which will feature guest speakers, panel discussions and talks designed to empower women in sports and business. Session topics include diversity, advocacy, Title IX’s legacy and more. Each session will be followed by time for networking.
Fans ages 18 and under are invited to dribble a basketball as they parade from Dallas City Hall Plaza to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, the site of Tourney Town. Parents or chaperones are encouraged to walk the parade route with their bouncers. The first 2,000 Bounce participants will receive a free basketball and T-shirt. Online preregistration is recommended, and spots are limited. Check-in is at City Hall Plaza from 8 to 9:45 a.m.
Visit the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas for a free outdoor concert. Food and drinks will be available to purchase at district restaurants and bars. Gates open at 6 p.m., the music starts at 7 p.m., and the headliner, Saweetie, takes the stage at 8:20 p.m.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a collection of more than 800 Getty Images photos of women athletes competing in NCAA championships is on display at AT&T headquarters’ Whitacre Tower Lobby. In addition to the photos, visitors can see a large collection of women’s basketball memorabilia including trophies, uniforms and Olympic Games items.