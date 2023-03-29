Final Four

Watch the Final Four teams at open practice, attend pregame festivities at Victory Plaza or enjoy a concert at the AT&T Discovery District, all for free.

DALLAS — Besides the excitement of the semifinal and championship games taking place Friday through Sunday in Dallas, the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend offers plenty of entertaining family fun.

Fan festivals, a concert and other activities are free, and you don’t need a game ticket to attend. Event venues are all in or near downtown Dallas and are accessible by ride-share, DART rail or bus service, and a free shuttle operated by Buick. A map of event venues and transportation options can be found at ncaa.com/womens-final-four/maps.

