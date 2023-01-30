Fort Worth schools will not offer sex education to its students amid community backlash against a proposed set of lessons.
Superintendent Angélica Ramsey wrote in a Friday email to families that a district committee will review different options for a human sexuality curriculum. But as of now, she wrote, “there is not an approved, adopted or recommended Human Sexuality Curriculum for the 2022-2023 school year.”
“The delay will suspend the instructional delivery of the sexual education unit for the 2022-2023 school year,” she wrote.
In April, the district approved a nearly $2.6 million purchase of new instructional materials, according to the Fort Worth Report, which first published the news. But the program, HealthSmart, sparked controversy.
A Fort Worth ISD spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Last week, State Board of Education member Pat Hardy wrote an opinion piece criticizing the district’s sex ed implementation and the HealthSmart curriculum. She said the lessons do not align with state lesson standards, known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS.
“HealthSmart teaches ‘safer sex’ and risk reduction, whereas the new Health TEKS and the Texas Education Code require a sexual-risk avoidance approach,” wrote the longtime Republican board member, a retired educator who represents Fort Worth.
Texas is one of the top 10 states for teen pregnancy rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state education code requires that abstinence is presented “as the preferred choice of behavior in relationship to all sexual activity for unmarried persons of school age” and that instruction “devote more attention to abstinence from sexual activity than to any other behavior.”
In Texas, parents must opt their children in to receive reproductive and sexual health classes.
Decisions on how to teach students about gender and sexuality are under a harsh spotlight, and local districts have taken varying approaches.
Last May, Dallas ISD trustees approved a new curriculum that teaches students about birth control and gender identity.
Throughout the process, school board members were adamant that they must do more to reduce the teen pregnancy rate through education.
“We have got to do a better job of educating our kids about sexual health and about contraception,” trustee Dustin Marshall said at the time.
