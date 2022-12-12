FORT WORTH — Former Fort Worth police Officer Aaron Dean told a Tarrant County jury Monday at his murder trial he saw a gun before he fired into a window and killed Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean, 38, who resigned before he could be fired, admitted on the witness stand he and a fellow officer did not follow proper procedures when they responded to a call about open doors at Jefferson’s mother’s home about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2019.

