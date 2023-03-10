An 18-year-old Flower Mound man is accused of supplying fentanyl linked to at least one juvenile overdose, federal authorities announced Friday.
Stephen Paul Brinson was arrested Wednesday and faces a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.
Brinson made an initial appearance Friday before a federal judge, officials said in a news release. A lawyer listed in court records could not be immediately reached for comment. The man faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, according to the news release.
Federal authorities say Brinson was the main supplier to Donovan Jude Andrews, a Carrollton man who allegedly capitalized on the arrests of two others to advertise fentanyl-laced pills. Andrews, 20, was arrested last week on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
“In just four weeks, we have charged five adults accused of trafficking deadly fentanyl to children,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in a written statement. “The Justice Department will deploy every investigative technique, pursue every lead, and exhaust every legal avenue available to eradicate counterfeit fentanyl pills.”
Authorities identified Brinson shortly after Andrews’ arrest, according to a criminal complaint. Law enforcement found text messages identifying a social media handle connected to Brinson as the “plug,” or source, for fentanyl pills, the complaint read.
Earlier this week, authorities searched Brinson’s home and found crushed fentanyl pills on a nightstand and bags with more than a 1,000 fake M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl and a pound of marijuana inside safes, according to court documents.
Officers found paraphernalia, a digital scale with drug residue, small baggies and cash, the complaint read.
They also found a note from Brinson’s parents with a list of chores and a warning: “Don’t meet people in front of the house or in view of the house.” Brinson’s parents told police they knew their son used fentanyl but did not know he was dealing, according to the document.
Law enforcement stopped Brinson’s car in a parking lot where he is accused of often dealing drugs. Officers found a pistol, AR-15 rifle and ammunition inside the car, the complaint read. Police found a small baggie of M30 pills inside his sock after taking him to Carrollton jail, according to the complaint.
“Taking this dealer out of the network puts a significant dent in the dealers’ ability to sell drugs to all DFW-area children,” Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said in a written statement.
Early last month, Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, were arrested and charged in connection with distributing fentanyl-laced pills linked to a string of overdoses among Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students. Another man, Jason Xavier Villanueva, whom authorities described as the “main source of supply” for the fentanyl in the overdose cases, was later arrested. All three have since been indicted.
Simonton urged families to talk with children about the dangers of buying drugs. “Any pill not prescribed by a doctor could be lethal. One pill can kill,” she said in her statement.
