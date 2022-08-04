From The Texas Tribune

Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months has been denied by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the agency offered no immediate reason for the rejection.

Legislators who pushed for the extension say they believe the application was rejected because of language that could be construed to exclude pregnant women who have abortions, including medically necessary abortions. The language in the bill that passed during the 2021 legislative session extended coverage to pregnant women who deliver a baby or have an “involuntary miscarriage.”

