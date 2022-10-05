From The Texas Tribune

A federal judge has ruled that Biden administration guidelines requiring employers to provide protections for LGBTQ employees go too far, a win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who brought suit against the rules last fall.

The rules were first issued after the landmark ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County in 2020, in which the Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, sex or religion, includes protection for gay and transgender people.

