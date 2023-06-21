DMN stock

Family Dollar Stores of Texas faces a nearly $300,000 fine for endangering workers at its Van, Texas, location.

 Courtesy / Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Family Dollar Stores of Texas faces a fine of nearly $300,000 for endangering employees at its Van location.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the store put workers at risk by letting merchandise block exits and walkways, stacking boxes at unsafe heights and failing to provide quick access to fire extinguishers. OSHA’s inspection report said the store also exposed its employees to burn and inhalation hazards by blocking exits with full U-Boats and boxes.

0
0
0
0
0