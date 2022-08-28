Protest

Families of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting waited to speak during a March For Our Lives protest at the state Capitol in Austin on Saturday. 

 Evan L'Roy/For The Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.

AUSTIN — The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down on May 24 in Texas’ deadliest school shooting.

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez’s favorite color was green.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Recommended for you