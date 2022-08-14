Tarrant County Elections Administration

Elections administrator Heider Garcia on July 22 pulls up security camera footage of an election integrity group recounting the votes from the 2020 GOP primary elections at the Tarrant County Elections Administration building in Fort Worth.

A rise in election-related misinformation has led to increased threats and intimidation of election workers in Texas and other states, according to a report released Thursday by a U.S. House committee.

A Texas elections administrator from Tarrant County told the committee there was a social media call to “hang him when convicted for fraud and let his lifeless body hang in public until maggots drip out of his mouth.” The official’s home address was leaked and he received messages threatening his children, including one that said “I think we should end your bloodline.”

