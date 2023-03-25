With spring allergies on the rise in North Texas, you may have started reaching for your trusty eye drop container to feel relief from the itchiness and discomfort you’re feeling.

However, it could be wise to review recall notices issued by some manufacturers to ensure your eye drop brand hasn’t been pulled off the shelf recently. Over the last few months, the Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings for a handful of eye drops over sterility and contamination concerns, including some for containing a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

