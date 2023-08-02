DRC_HotArt_081420.jpg
The searing summer sun causes a glow as it reflects off of an insulated roof panel being carried by a roofer to the top of a new home being built on Fireside Street near North Lakes Park Friday in 2020.

 Al Key/For the DRC

After Dallas’ high temperature Tuesday tied a record, North Texans shouldn’t expect any more records to fall this week, according to meteorologists.

Dallas’ heat peaked at 107 degrees Tuesday afternoon, which tied the record high for the day from 2011, according to National Weather Service data. The hottest day so far this year, July 18, was slightly warmer at 108 degrees.

