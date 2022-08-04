Richardson

Mark Jordan and former Richardson Mayor Laura Jordan enter the Paul Brown Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 23 in Sherman.

 Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

SHERMAN — The adulterous love affair between mayor and developer scandalized the conservative North Texas suburbs.

Laura Maczka, a first-time Richardson mayor, accepted a string of favors, some sexual, from a wealthy and charming developer, Mark Jordan, who became her lover and then her husband. And she did what she could while on the City Council to make sure he got the zoning he wanted for his planned apartments despite vehement resident opposition.

Tags

Recommended for you