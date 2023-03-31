If you are enrolled in Medicaid, you need to update your contact and personal information with the Texas Health & Human Services Commission — and the sooner, the better.

A COVID-19-era rule that prohibited states from disenrolling people from Medicaid comes to an end Friday, meaning that the Texas Health & Human Services Commission will begin the process of reevaluating whether the state’s nearly 6 million Medicaid recipients still qualify for the low-income insurance program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags