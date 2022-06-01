WASHINGTON — Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, may have violated both House rules and federal law by failing to timely report millions of dollars worth of financial transactions, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics.
The OCE released a report this week detailing a pattern of late filings by Fallon while saying it still has questions because the freshman lawmaker declined to discuss his trades and disclosures with investigators.
The report called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate further and to issue subpoenas to force him to cooperate.
Fallon failed to timely disclose 122 transactions worth between $9 million and $21 million, according to the report. Most of those transactions happened shortly after he took office in early 2021, but his late filings continued for months after Fallon was clearly on notice about his obligations under the law, according to the report.
Fallon traded shares in companies that include Apple, American Airlines, Amazon, Boeing and others.
It’s unclear whether the Ethics Committee will act on the report. Fallon’s attorney urged the panel to dismiss the matter, characterizing the late filings as the result of a brand new House member doing his best to navigate unfamiliar rules that also have tripped up many of his colleagues.
Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., was the subject of his own OCE report this week on late filings and similarly cast his violations as inadvertent oversights.
Those OCE reports come as news accounts have highlighted a lack of compliance by many members, and watchdog groups have mounted a renewed push for tighter regulations or even an outright ban on individual stock trading by members of Congress.
Members have long been required to publicly disclose personal financial information, but concerns about insider trading prompted Congress to enact even more frequent reporting requirements a decade ago as part of what is commonly referred to as the STOCK Act.
Those mandate that members file “Periodic Transaction Reports” no later than 30 days after they learn of a transaction over $1,000, and in any case within 45 days.
“Timely public disclosure of stock transactions in PTRs helps the public evaluate and ensure that Members are not using confidential information gained through their official duties for their own private gain,” according to this week’s OCE report. “Delay in reporting pursuant to these statutory guidelines undermines this transparency and violates the STOCK Act.”
The OCE acknowledged that noncompliance with the STOCK Act “is pervasive and reflects a culture of delayed filing contrary to the transparency aims of the law.” The report says more “robust guidance, training, and enforcement” may be needed to convince members to take their obligations seriously.
Fallon attorney Kate Belinski wrote in a response to the report that while the congressman attended financial disclosure briefings during orientation, he did not realize until late May or early June that reports were required within 45 days of a transaction.
“In the Texas Legislature, where he served for eight years, financial transactions are reported on an annual basis, and Representative Fallon erroneously thought it was the same in Congress,” Belinski wrote.
Fallon corrected the record by filing reports for transactions back to when he was sworn into office, paid $600 in fines, implemented a system for reviewing transactions and hired a compliance firm to conduct a review of his records, she wrote.
But the OCE report took issue with Fallon’s claims of ignorance, pointing to the ethics training that all new members are required to attend shortly after taking office. That means Fallon was likely advised of his reporting obligations in early 2021, according to the report.
It also notes that the Ethics Committee reminded all House members about their obligations.
“Given the lack of cooperation, the OCE could not assess whether and to what extent Rep. Fallon was trained on his disclosure obligations under the STOCK Act,” according to the report. “The OCE also could not determine whether Rep. Fallon knowingly and willfully filed late PTRs in either June, July, August or December 2021. However, evidence collected by the OCE suggests that Rep. Fallon knew, or should have known, about his PTR filing obligations by February 2021.”