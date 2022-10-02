Pablo Vegas

ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, pictured in Dublin, Ohio, takes the reins of Texas’ power grid operator on Monday. He worked for the utility NiSource in Ohio as vice president and chief operating officer and is the first permanent CEO of ERCOT since the 2021 winter storm.

 Gaelen Morse/For The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — New ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas starts work Monday overseeing Texas’ beleaguered electricity grid, aiming to make it so reliable that Texans don’t think about it, even in frigid or scorching temperatures.

Vegas, 49, comes to an agency that continues to absorb blame for the catastrophic February 2021 winter storm. More than 200 Texans died, according to official estimates, although others put that number much higher.

