Texans will demand more electricity this summer than ever before.
That’s according to projections released Monday by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state grid. Although ERCOT anticipates record demand, the agency predicts that barring extreme conditions, Texas will have adequate electricity.
The report, called the Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, predicts electricity usage and demand on the state’s power grid. This year, ERCOT said it anticipates summer demand will peak at a record 77,317 megawatts. One megawatt is enough to power about 200 homes.
According to the report, the power grid should be able to keep the lights on if demand for electricity, power plant failures and wind and solar failures are at normal or even high levels. But if any of those problems turns extreme, outages could result.
ERCOT is also projecting that the explosion in cryptocurrency could bring as many as 16 gigawatts of new electricity demand by 2026, which is equivalent to about a quarter of the grid’s current capacity and enough to power over 3 million homes on a summer day.
On Monday, ERCOT asked power generators to defer planned outages through Friday, out of concern that sweltering heat this week could create emergency conditions. The Texas Legislature last year gave the agency the authority to halt planned maintenance in order to prevent power supply problems and outages, and the grid operator has done so multiple times since.
Temperatures are expected to hover near 100 degrees in Dallas and even hit 103 degrees in some North Texas counties through Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office. ERCOT has said that unseasonably hot weather this month may strain the grid.
Texans were asked to conserve power over the weekend after six plants went offline Friday, resulting in the loss of 2,900 megawatts of electricity — enough to power about 580,000 homes.