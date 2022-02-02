AUSTIN — The manager of Texas’ power grid took steps Wednesday to prepare for the onslaught of a frigid cold front that will have many parts of Texas below freezing for more than 48 hours.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the manager of Texas’ power grid, issued its strongest advisory Wednesday as North Texas braced for blustery conditions expected to impact much of the state.
ERCOT stopped short of issuing any calls for Texans to reduce their use of electricity, instead appearing to use market and regulatory measures to help encourage increased production.
To that end, ERCOT submitted a request to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality — a submission known as an “enforcement discretion” — that will pave the way for power plants to fire up beyond permitted levels. The hope is that, if necessary, those plants won’t feel constrained by air pollution regulations to produce as much energy as possible.
ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones announced the action during a media briefing with the numerous agencies involved with the state’s coordinated response to the freeze. TCEQ granted the request and indicated that any power plants that anticipate emissions in excess of their permitted amounts will be required to notify the agency.
“This is being done as a precautionary measure, due to expected below-freezing temperatures across Texas, to ensure that generation is available to serve system demand,” TCEQ spokeswoman Laura Lopez said in an email.
Peter Lake, the chairman of ERCOT’s oversight agency, the Public Utility Commission, also reiterated assurances that the grid has been hardened in the past several months. Lake cited changes to the market’s structure, weatherization standards and new incentives for on-site alternate fuels all designed to make Texas power grid more reliable in winter weather events akin to the cold front that will lash the majority of Texas.
While forecasters across Texas have continued to project the cold snap as one far less severe than what happened last year, this latest winter freeze marks the first major test of the grid’s stability since the deadly storm that killed more than 200.
“The grid is ready, and the lights will stay on for Texans,” Lake said in a news release. “Working together with Governor Abbott, the Texas Legislature and ERCOT, we have in place monumental reforms requiring winterization of electric generation and transmission operations and programs that will make more power available more quickly when needed.”
The latest assurances came one day after Gov. Greg Abbott backtracked from previous guarantees that the power grid would remain online during a news conference in which he stated “no one can guarantee that there won’t be a load shed event” — a term synonymous with the blackouts that affected millions of Texans during last year’s freeze.
Abbott will provide a briefing Thursday morning about the storm.
ERCOT’s winter weather watch is in effect until Sunday and ERCOT anticipates high energy demand throughout the storm, according to a news release. The National Weather Service issued its own winter weather warning for most of North and Central Texas, which runs through 6 p.m. Thursday.
As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, ERCOT projected demand peaking at about 72 gigawatts Friday morning. Peak demand during last year’s winter storm was 77 gigawatts. The 2011 winter event that also led to blackouts had an electrical demand of about 72.2 gigawatts, according to an ERCOT report on seasonal capacity.
That report also indicated that if Texas saw demand on the same level as the 2011 event in conjunction with downed power plants, demand would outstrip the grid’s ability to provide power to all Texans. It also stated that ERCOT’s total capacity during the winter is 85 gigawatts.
ERCOT and PUC preparations made in the aftermath of the winter storm include new weatherization standards for power plants. ERCOT’s Final Winterization Report indicated that 99% of the power plants the grid operator inspected — 321 out of 324 electric generation units — had met the standards. Those units were seen as the most vulnerable to winter weather, according to ERCOT.
However, the units inspected comprise about 85% of the power generation lost during last year’s winter storm — representing roughly 50% of the grid’s capacity.
Austin-based energy expert Doug Lewin said his main area of concern is in natural gas production. Natural gas provided fuel to about 42% of the grid last year, and in recent weather events this year, there have been reports of sudden dips in production.
Texas Railroad Commission spokesman R.J. DeSilva said the agency has been in contact with major producers all week and that those operators do not anticipate any major problems.
Unlike power plants, natural gas wells have no weatherization standards in place. The Houston Chronicle reported that figures Railroad Commission Chairman Jim Wright cited during Tuesday’s briefing — that 98% of natural gas facilities are winterized — were likely inflated and based on flawed data, according to the newspaper’s analysis.
Lewin said it is hard to gauge what will happen when natural gas production figures are largely unavailable to the public or even ERCOT.
“How do you maintain reliability on the electricity grid if you don’t know how your biggest resource is performing?” Lewin said.
DeSilva said any drops in production caused by the storm would be offset by natural gas in storage throughout the state.
“That availability is there throughout the year and it helps balance out any fluctuations in production that may happen because of weather or maintenance or other types of issues that arise throughout the year,” DeSilva said.
DeSilva also said the Railroad Commission sent out a notice Tuesday requesting natural gas producers delay any planned maintenance.
ERCOT also confirmed Wednesday that a gas company supplying North Texas has notified the grid operator that they would be curtailing some of their supply to the area, representing a loss of up to 2,400 megawatts of power. ERCOT refused to identify the company.