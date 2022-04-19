Sales taxes, which are 8.25% in most Texas counties, will be left off receipts next weekend in Texas on purchases of all kinds of emergency supplies.
It’s a shopping list that any doomsdayer or survivalist would find irresistible. But it’s really just for anyone who likes to be prepared.
Fuel containers, ladders, plywood and portable generators are on the list. So are flashlights, batteries and chainsaws. Camping stoves and supplies, including tents, catch a break starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 23, through midnight Monday, April 25.
The Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies is made for those unpredictable times in Texas when impending misfortune and disaster strike. Think Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Texas deep freeze of 2021 and the more frequent tornadoes.
Hatchets and axes are on the list. Guns and ammo are not. Neither are food survival kits because food isn’t taxed in Texas.
Firearm safety equipment is tax-free all year long in Texas.
“This includes but is not limited to a gun lock box, gun safe, barrel lock, trigger lock, firearm safety training manual or electronic publication, or other item designed to ensure safe handling or storage of a firearm,” according to the Texas comptroller’s website.
There are two more sales tax holidays in Texas.
The big one is just called Texas Sales Tax Holiday and it’s Aug. 5-7 for apparel, shoes and school supplies.
The other one is called the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday. It’s coming up on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30. Air conditioners, refrigerators, ceiling fans, washing machines and clothes dryers are on the tax-free list.
It makes sense to check the list before you shop. Water heaters aren’t on the list, and neither are wine fridges and other beverage chillers, for example.