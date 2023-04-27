AUSTIN — Electric vehicle owners might have to pay $200 annual fees under a bill the Texas House on Thursday sent Gov. Greg Abbott.
The bill’s authors and the leader of an anti-toll road group said the higher vehicle-registration fees are needed to make EVs pay their fair share of highway costs.
A national consumer group and a leading Texas environmentalist called $200 a “punitive” amount that would slow adoption of the less-polluting vehicles.
The House passed the bill, 145-0.
Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Robert Nichols, its author, has pushed for higher registration fees for electric vehicles for at least three sessions.
Nichols, R-Jacksonville, has noted that motor fuels taxes, which EVs don’t pay, paid for a significant portion of the state road system.
Texas levies taxes of 20 cents per gallon on both gasoline and diesel. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, while the federal tax on diesel fuel is 24.4 cents.
In 2015, the state fuel taxes generated $3.4 billion, making them the fourth-largest source of state tax revenue at the time, according to the state comptroller’s website.
Terri Hall of San Antonio, founder and director of Texans Uniting for Freedom and Reform, which has fought toll roads, testified in favor of Nichols’ bill.
“We’re trying to come up with a way to help capture some of that road usage from EVs, especially since there’s been such a push for EVs and we’re seeing a lot more,” she said in an interview.
Dylan Jaff, sustainability policy analyst with Consumer Reports, opposed Nichols’ bill and a companion by House Transportation Committee chief Terry Canales, D-Edinburg.
Today, gas taxes account for just 29% of Texas highway funds, the group noted.
“The primary cause of the road funding shortfall in Texas has nothing to do with EVs, but rather with the fact that Texas has not increased their gas tax since 1991,” Jaff said in a memo.
Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, said there should be some fee on EVs to help pay for road construction and maintenance. The proposed fee, though, is too high, he said.
A Consumer Reports study found that charging EV owners any new fee higher than $71 a year – the average amount paid of state gas taxes paid by owners of new gas-powered vehicles in the state – can’t be justified, Metzger said.
“If there’s a $200 fee, the driver of a Nissan LEAF, which is efficient, might be paying as much as a driver of a gas-powered Hummer, which is ridiculous,” he said.
“Really, the driver of a Nissan LEAF is providing great benefits to the state of Texas in terms of cleaner air, and has much less impact on the road than a Hummer. But they’d be paying the same fee,” Metzger said.
Hall countered that EVs typically are heavier than gas-powered vehicles.
“We all know that the most popular EV really is going to be more like a Tesla-class car than a Nissan LEAF. And those people that can afford a Tesla, they can afford 200 bucks a year of registration fee.”
Metzger acknowledged that $200 a year “isn’t going to kill the EV industry. But it will dampen the opportunity and slow the transition.”
