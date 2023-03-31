AttendantWage_01
Community care attendant Angela Blankenship helps Rick Frame, 59, who is paralyzed, cough by pushing on his chest on Monday at his house in Arlington.

 Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — For 40 hours a week, Angela Blankenship takes care of Rick Frame, who has been paralyzed from the neck down since a 1999 motorcycle accident.

She helps him eat, bathe and move, allowing the former tool designer to stay in his Arlington home.

