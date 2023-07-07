Walmart2

A memorial for the 23 shooting victims stands in the parking lot of the El Paso Cielo Vista Walmart store.

 Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News

EL PASO – Patrick Crusius, the confessed mass shooter who pleaded guilty to killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart nearly four years ago, was formally sentenced Friday to 90 consecutive life terms in federal prison.

The sentence was highly expected after the Justice Department decided in February not to seek the death penalty on the federal charges and Crusius promptly pleaded guilty to 90 murder, weapons and hate crime charges.

