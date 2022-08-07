Joe Moody

State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, speaks as part of the Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting during a press conference in the Civic Center in Uvalde on July 17.

 Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/08/07/joe-moody-el-paso-shooting-uvalde-investigation/.

State Rep. Joe Moody sat in the auditorium of St. Luke Catholic Church in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019, preparing for a religious retreat with a group of fellow churchgoers. That day, they were talking about community.

“A lot of that discussion was kind of, what do you do in your daily life to reflect God’s love into the community?” Moody remembers.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

