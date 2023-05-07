From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/05/07/brownsville-pedestrian-deaths/.

Eight people are dead after a car ran into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop outside a shelter for migrants in Brownsville, authorities say.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Sunday across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, Brownsville police Lt. Martin Sandoval told KRGV-TV.

