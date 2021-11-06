A crowded music festival in Houston turned deadly late Friday when a crush of concertgoers surged toward the stage where rapper Travis Scott was performing, officials said, leaving at least eight people dead and scores injured.
The mass-casualty incident took place at the sold-out 2021 Astroworld Festival, where an estimated 50,000 people gathered for what was supposed to be a night of fun. After 9 p.m., fans began moving closer toward the headline performer, sparking what Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called a “tragic night.”
“That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” he said. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”
Peña said the investigation was ongoing and that the causes of the deaths had not been determined. Some 17 individuals had been taken to nearby hospitals, he added, with at least 11 of those in cardiac arrest and requiring CPR. Fans as young as 10 were transferred to hospitals for treatment, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.
“Our hearts are broken,” said Hidalgo, the top administrative official in the county.
The incident marks one of several tragedies to strike at a concert, where packed crowds, loud noise and sudden confusion have fueled past mass casualty events. In 1979, 11 people were killed when thousands of fans tried to get into a Cincinnati music venue to see famed British rock band The Who. There have been numerous incidents in the years since, including a 2018 stampede at a nightclub in Italy that left six dead.
Concertgoers at the Astroworld Festival described a fast-paced turn of events in which people close to the stage found themselves with nowhere to escape.
“Everyone from the back pushed forward, and if you were at the front, you were kinda trapped,” Jacob Corbett, 19, a student from Arizona, told The Washington Post. “The atmosphere was like people were really pushing and shoving.”
Corbett, a big fan of Scott’s, flew to Houston with his older brother to attend the festival. As Scott prepared to take the stage, the crowd grew animated, he recounted. A timer counted down the musician’s arrival at around 9 p.m. But Scott paused the concert shortly after taking the stage, he said, when he noticed some people at the front of the crowd appeared in distress.
Joey Guerra, a music critic for the Houston Chronicle who was covering the festival, told The Post that he started noticing things were going wrong when he saw a small emergency vehicle cutting through the crowd, lights flashing, right when Scott was about to go onstage.
“I couldn’t tell if anyone was on it because it was very dark,” he said. “Then, as this show progressed from 9 o’clock on, I saw more kind of cutting through closer up to where the stage was. You could see the emergency vehicles going back and forth.”
Guerra, who stayed in the back of the crowd, said Scott paused the show a few times. The Associated Press reported the musician could be seen in a social media video stopping his performance to ask for help for a person in the audience: “Security, somebody help real quick.”
“I think he noticed people that were in distress or needed help, and he would stop the show and tell security ‘Hey, come help this person, get them out of here,’” he said.
Scott was scheduled to perform for 75 minutes, and he did despite the stops, Guerra said. It is not known if he was supposed to perform an encore, but Guerra said he felt like the show came to an “abrupt” end. Near the end, Scott brought fellow rapper Drake onstage, and Guerra said this “amped up the energy like crazy.”
“Anybody who’s been to a Travis Scott show knows that . . . the energy exchange between him and the crowd is really, it’s really electric. It’s really amped up, it’s very passionate and fervent,” Guerra said. “There’s mashing, he encourages people to — he calls his fans ‘ragers’ — so that kind of aggressive, high-pitched energy is, I think, a signature of his show.”
“In some ways, I think, it’s what people expect and what they go for,” Guerra added. “But it’s a precarious balance, because, when things like that start happening, it’s a domino effect.”
After the show was called off, Corbett said, cellphone service was bad as people scrambled to find their friends while ambulance crews and security personnel lifted people over barricades.
“There were people trying to get out,” he said.
Although the emergency unfolded Friday night, Peña said more than 300 people had been treated at a field hospital set up near the NRG Park throughout the first day of the festival, including during the aftermath of the crowd surge.
A reunification center had been set up at a local hotel for people trying to find and meet those who attended the event. Officials said two emergency hotline phone numbers had been established and were quickly overwhelmed with calls.
The Houston mayor’s office tweeted its condolences to the families of those killed and injured, adding that “organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy. Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist.”
The organizers of the Astroworld festival said in a statement Saturday morning: “Our hearts are with the Astroworld festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones.” They added that they were “focused on supporting local officials” and asked those who had attended the event to come forward with any relevant information to assist police.
The annual music festival, named after Scott’s studio album, began in 2018 but was halted during the coronavirus pandemic last year. Texas-born Scott, 29, unveiled the lineup in October with artists including Lil Baby and Drake performing on Friday. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who has a child with Scott, also attended, according to her Instagram posts.
The rapper and producer released new music this week and is known for hits such as “Sicko Mode” and “Franchise.” He has been nominated for eight Grammy awards during his career.
Video from the event earlier Friday showed fireworks and a colorful set with thousands dancing, jumping and filming on their phones.
Houston police said that the festival had been stopped midway through Scott’s performance as events occurred and that the Saturday leg of the festival would be canceled. They added that Scott and event promoters had been cooperating closely with emergency services.
“It happened all at once,” Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite, who was near the front of the crowd, told reporters Friday.
“Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode,” he said. “And so we immediately started doing CPR, and moving people right then, and that’s when I went and met with the promoters, and Live Nation, and they agreed to end early in the interest of public safety.”
The festival’s official website noted ahead of the event that “health, safety and security are always our top priority.”
Video footage shared on social media Saturday, including from an ABC 13 Houston local news reporter, appeared to show hundreds of people jumping over barriers and pushing their way into the event without tickets earlier in the day. The Washington Post could not independently verify the footage.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said more than 350 police officers had been at the event throughout the day, as well as 241 security personnel. He acknowledged that there had been incidents of young people “rushing” past security to get in earlier Friday but added that it had been brought “under control” and did not appear related to the later deaths.
He urged people not to speculate on potential causes. “There’s a lot of rumors going around. . . . We have hurting families out here,” Finner said, adding that police were working to identify the dead. “We will treat it as an investigation.”
Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Webster, has a history of issues with crowd control at his shows. In August 2015, he was charged with disorderly conduct after police said he urged fans to climb over barricades at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival and led a chant of “We want rage.” Security stopped Scott five minutes into his performance, and Chicago emergency officials said he fled before being taken into custody.
Scott pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges later that year and was ordered under court supervision.
He faced new charges two years later after allegedly encouraging fans to join him onstage at a show near Fayetteville, Ark. A police officer, a security guard and several other people reported injuries in the May 2017 incident. Scott eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Also in 2017, a man fell from a balcony at the Terminal 5 concert venue in New York City after Scott encouraged his fans to jump. At one point, Scott assured someone that people in the mosh pit below would catch them.
“I see you, but are you gonna do it?” Scott said, according to New York news site Gothamist. “They gonna catch you, don’t be scared! Fall!”
The man who fell later sued Scott, alleging that a surging crowd had pushed him off the balcony after the performer beseeched people to jump from the lower levels.