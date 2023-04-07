LGC_EggFarm-13.jpg

Hens move about their enclosure at Cedar Ridge Free Range farm in Pickton, Texas, in 2021.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Egg prices are expected to continue to drop after the annual Easter spike and as more and more chicks grow up into adult laying hens.

Dallas-Fort Worth area shoppers can find a dozen eggs priced between $2.50 to $2.99 at most area grocers this week. That’s still about 40% higher than before the avian flu, but a bigger improvement from the peak price in January of almost $5.

0
0
0
0
0