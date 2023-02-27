Strong wings carried dust and dirt from the exposed grazing land of West Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday, dirtying cars and causing some residents to get an alert about poor air quality.
The cause is the same storm system that brought strong wind gusts to the area Sunday evening.
“Out in West Texas at this time of year there’s a lot of grazing land and farmland,” National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano said Monday morning. “There’s no vegetation in that land right now — it’s pretty much exposed dirt, and when you have 60, 70 mph winds blowing out there, that’s all it takes.”
The Environmental Protection Agency uses the Air Quality Index to determine how healthy the air is to breathe, using a scale from zero to 500. An AQI under 100 is thought to be satisfactory, according to the EPA, while an AQI over 300 is hazardous for everyone, regardless of any preexisting health or breathing problems you may or may not have.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, the air quality for downtown Dallas was measured at 138, according to AirNow.gov; though PurpleAir, which uses real-time sensors to measure air quality, measured an AQI of 292 near Paul Quinn College in South Dallas — increasing health risks for everybody.
People with breathing conditions like asthma might find it harder to take a breath outside Monday morning. But Fano, the National Weather Service meteorologist, said the quality of the air would improve as the day continues.
