Two beloved Texas brands are coming together in one divine union.
Texas favorite Blue Bell Creameries announced its newest flavor early Thursday morning on Twitter — Dr Pepper Float, a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with soda-flavored sherbet.
The ice cream, available in pints and half-gallons, hits the stores Friday. For Texans, it’s a dream marriage.
“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell’s vice president for sales and marketing said in a statement. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”
Blue Bell, founded in Brenham, has been teasing the new flavor on social media for several days. Hints have included posts with a root beer float glass, so the news of the new flavor was not completely unexpected.
Yet it has still created plenty of buzz.
One person wrote on Twitter, “May 18th will now be recognized as a federal holiday in Texas.” Another asked if it could be shipped in dry ice to Ohio. (Blue Bell is available in 23 states, but it can be shipped elsewhere.)
This is not the first Dr Pepper-flavored concoction. Earlier this year, the soda company partnered with Peeps marshmallows.
Dr Pepper was first bottled by Dublin Bottling Works in 1891 in Dublin, about 120 miles southwest of Dallas, and merged with Keurig in 2018.
On Twitter, some people posted photos of store freezers stocked with Dr Pepper Float, while others said they haven’t been able to track it down.
Blue Bell urged patience. Delivery workers are stocking stores as quickly as possible, the company said, but it can take several days to reach every location.
Bottom line: Don’t panic if you can’t find it. Dr Pepper Float will be available through 2024.
