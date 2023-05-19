Dr Pepper Float

 Courtesy photo/Blue Bell Creameries

Two beloved Texas brands are coming together in one divine union.

Texas favorite Blue Bell Creameries announced its newest flavor early Thursday morning on Twitter — Dr Pepper Float, a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with soda-flavored sherbet.

