AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety is opening an application process to potentially add more medical cannabis dispensaries, the agency announced in a news release Monday.
Only three dispensaries have been licensed in Texas in the past three years.
The application process to add more dispensaries under the Compassionate Use Program opened Monday and will run until April 28, the agency said.
A decision on how many licenses would be approved would be made “at a later date,” the release said. But it’s unlikely that DPS will make a decision before summer, in case the Legislature passes any laws that could change the number of dispensaries allowed.
Texas passed a law in 2015 that legalized the use of cannabis-related substances for medical purposes. The law, however, was highly restrictive in the conditions it covered and how much THC, the element that gives marijuana users a high, was allowed. The Legislature expanded the list of conditions that could be treated under the Compassionate Use Program a few years later. But even then, some advocates believe the program is too selective of the conditions that are allowed and are hoping the Legislature will pass expansion legislation this year.
Wayne Mueller, the chief of DPS’ regulatory services division, said at a December DPS commission meeting that the agency would open the application process this month. But he said a decision on the timing for adding licenses would not be made until June or July.
“This will help us gauge what the actual interest is,” Mueller said.
The three dispensaries now open are all in Central Texas, with two in Austin and one in Schulenburg, about 100 miles west of San Antonio. With only three dispensaries that can provide cannabidiol that is low in THC, some advocates are frustrated that there is not enough supply to meet demand.
But Nico Richardson, the acting CEO Compassionate Cultivation, of one of the three companies licensed in Texas, believes that the move by DPS is premature.
Richardson said Florida and New York have a higher number of patients than Texas in a similar program. He also said that adding new licenses wouldn’t be helpful because licensed producers can only store the product in the facility where it is manufactured.
“So if I want to serve a patient in El Paso, and my facility is in Austin, I have to send a driver to El Paso to deliver the product or give it to a patient at a pickup location in El Paso,” Richardson said. “And whatever is not picked up has to be driven back ... as soon as humanly possible.”
Since the program started in 2015, interest has grown. At first, physicians could only prescribe to patients who suffered from uncontrollable epileptic seizures.
By the end of 2018 — the first full year the program was in place — more than 600 patients and 50 doctors were enrolled, according to DPS data.
But in 2019, the Legislature passed a law that allowed thousands more people to benefit from the program, allowing patients who suffered from terminal cancer, autism and multiple sclerosis to receive prescriptions.
But Richardson said he believes that only about 8,000 of those patients are “active patients,” or patients who haven’t signed up once or twice.
“While the system has grown pretty dramatically since 2017, the patient base is incredibly small in Texas,” Richardson said. “We think it’s closer to 100,000 total patients before we need to initiate another process for bringing on new licenses.”
One of the reasons there is a smaller number of patients in Texas is because there is a limit on the number of conditions eligible for the Compassionate Use Program.
The Legislature can pass laws that would expand what physical conditions can be treated under the program. But it’s unclear what support is for expansion. State Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, has filed a bill that would legalize medical marijuana.
“We should leave the decision of cannabis therapies up to a medical professional and to their patients. We don’t regulate how doctors can dispense pain medication or opioids or narcotics,” Menéndez said. “It should be dispensaries that people can access, safely, legally and affordably. I don’t see the reason why you would limit the number of dispensaries any more than you would limit pharmacies.”
Medical marijuana use has gained steam over recent years. According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, 37 states and District of Columbia, have laws permitting marijuana for medical use. And last summer, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced he was in favor of legalizing the drug for medicinal purposes.
Miller, who won reelection in November over Democratic challenger Susan Hays, is the highest-ranking Texas Republican to endorse fully legalizing medical marijuana.
