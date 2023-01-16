Medical marijuana

Cannabis plants grow in a flowering room at Compassionate Cultivation in Manchaca, shown in 2018. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday it was opening up the application process to potentially add more medical cannabis dispensaries.

 Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News file photo

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety is opening an application process to potentially add more medical cannabis dispensaries, the agency announced in a news release Monday.

Only three dispensaries have been licensed in Texas in the past three years.

