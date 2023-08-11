As one kitten after another died with no explanation, staff at the Weatherford animal shelter were at a loss.
Initially, employees assumed a feline disease caused the deaths, so they sent specimens for testing and performed necropsies. Nothing turned up.
Next, they installed new heating and air conditioning units, evaluated chemicals in their cleaning products and closely monitored the animals’ activity. Still nothing.
Eventually, an investigation led to a 21-year-old animal care technician, Gabriel Skyler Caswell, who was arrested last month and charged with animal cruelty.
Roughly 80 kittens died between February and mid-July, when Caswell worked at the city-run Weatherford shelter, about 30 miles west of Fort Worth, according to the shelter’s daily logs. In June alone, some 50 kittens died.
On Thursday, a city spokesperson said staff is heartbroken by the deaths.
“Our shelter team of staff and volunteers take a lot of pride in the love and care we provide to the animals that visit our shelter,” Dustin Deel, director of municipal and community services, said in an email. “For something like this to happen is unfathomable.”
The case unraveled July 14 when an employee witnessed Caswell mistreating a kitten at the shelter and contacted police. Staff confronted Caswell, who immediately fled, the city said in a statement.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Weatherford Democrat, video footage from that day showed Caswell abusing a black kitten in one of the holding rooms. An on-site veterinarian told police the kitten suffered a severed spine and would likely die. Officers arrested Caswell later that day.
Additional video footage captured Caswell beating another kitten on two separate occasions, then throwing the cat in the trash, the Weatherford Democrat newspaper reported, citing the affidavit. Caswell was arrested again July 29 on a second warrant for animal cruelty.
The former employee now faces two third-degree felony counts of animal cruelty, punishable with two to 10 years in prison.
“We are eager to see justice for these kittens and as is our entire community,” the city said in a statement.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.